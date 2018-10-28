Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Questionable for Monday

Davis (elbow) is considered questionable for Monday's game in Denver.

Davis missed his first game of the season Saturday with a sprained right elbow and another missed game seems to be in play for Monday. The Pelicans are heading into Monday with a plethora of injury designations, so there's still no telling how things will shake out in terms of minutes until the final injury report is released ahead of tipoff.

