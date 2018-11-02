Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Questionable for Saturday
Davis (elbow) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Spurs.
Davis was held out of Thursday's game against the Trail Blazers with the contest coming on the second leg of a back-to-back set, but reports surfaced that Davis wanted to play, so it seems likely that the MVP-candidate will be on the floor in San Antonio. Expect another update on Davis to come following the team's shootaround in the morning.
