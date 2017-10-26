Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Questionable for Thursday

Davis (knee) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Kings, Will Guillory of the New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

An MRI cleared Davis of any structural damage in his left knee following Tuesday's game against the Trail Blazers, but he's reportedly dealing with some swelling, which could ultimately force him to sit out a game or two. For now, Davis is being listed as questionable and he'll likely need the swelling to go down in order to be cleared for Thursday's contest. Given Davis' injury history, it wouldn't be surprising if the Pelicans were as cautious as possible with their superstar big man, though another update should be available following Thursday's morning shootaround.