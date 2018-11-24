Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Questionable Saturday
The Pelicans have listed Davis as questionable for Saturday's matchup with the Pelicans due to a right hip strain, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
Davis was forced to briefly exit Friday's victory over the Knicks while nursing the same injury but ultimately returned. He finished the game with 33 points (12-19 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 8-10 FT), 12 rebounds and four assists across 32 minutes. His status Saturday will likely be a game-time decision. Julius Randle and Nikola Mirotic would see the biggest increase in usage should the big man sit out, while Cheick Diallo and Jahlil Okafor could see some minutes in the rotation.
