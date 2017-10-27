Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Questionable Saturday
Davis (knee) is listed as questionable for Saturday's matchup against the Cavaliers.
Davis, who injured his knee in Tuesday's tilt against the Trail Blazers, subsequently missed Thursday's win over the Kings. He was listed as doubtful heading into the contest, so he is seemingly trending in the right direction with his questionable designation. The star big man will likely test out his knee prior to the tip-off, rendering him a true game-time decision. Dante Cunningham shifted to power forward while Davis was sidelined, and Darius Miller got the start at small forward, so expect a similar lineup should Davis ultimately be ruled out again.
