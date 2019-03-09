Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Questionable Sunday
Davis (back) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Hawks.
Back spasms caused Davis to be a late scratch Friday against the Raptors. He's apparently still dealing with some pain, and he may sit out again over the weekend. More information should arrive after the team goes through some morning activities.
