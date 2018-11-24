Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Questionable to return Friday
Davis is considered questionable to return to Friday's matchup with the Knicks due to right quad/hip injury.
Davis was having a big night before sustaining the injury during the third quarter of Friday's contest. He had accumulated 31 points (11/18 FG, 1/2 3PT, 8/10 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists, and a block across 29 minutes before exiting. The Pelicans play the second end of a back-to-back set, so Davis' status could end up being up in the air. NIkola Mirotic and Julius Randle stand to be the primary beneficiaries should he ultimately miss any time.
More News
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Falters in final seconds•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Racks up 29 points in win•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Another 40-point effort Saturday•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Pours in 43 points in win•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Records a 20-20 in win•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Big double-double in win over Suns•
-
Week 6 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 6? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 7
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...