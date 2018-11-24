Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Questionable to return Friday

Davis is considered questionable to return to Friday's matchup with the Knicks due to right quad/hip injury.

Davis was having a big night before sustaining the injury during the third quarter of Friday's contest. He had accumulated 31 points (11/18 FG, 1/2 3PT, 8/10 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists, and a block across 29 minutes before exiting. The Pelicans play the second end of a back-to-back set, so Davis' status could end up being up in the air. NIkola Mirotic and Julius Randle stand to be the primary beneficiaries should he ultimately miss any time.