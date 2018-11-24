Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Questionable to return Friday

Davis is considered questionable to return to Friday's matchup with the Knicks due to right quad/hip injury.

Davis was having a big night before sustaining the injury during the third quarter of Friday's contest. He had accumulated 31 points (11/18 FG, 1/2 3PT, 8/10 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists, and a block across 29 minutes before exiting. The Pelicans play the second end of a back-to-back set, so Davis' status could end up being up in the air. NIkola Mirotic and Julius Randle stand to be the primary beneficiaries should he ultimately miss any time.

More News
Our Latest Stories