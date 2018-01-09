Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Questionable to return Monday

Davis suffered an ankle injury in the third quarter of Monday's matchup with the Pistons and is questionable to return.

Davis appeared to land awkwardly after getting fouled around the basket. He was able to shoot his free throws, however immediately headed to the locker room to have the ankle further examined. The severity of the injury is unknown at this time, though more information should come out as the game continues. Davis scored 30 points while collecting 10 rebounds, one assist and one block in 28 minutes prior to the injury.