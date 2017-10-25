Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Questionable to return Tuesday
Davis is dealing with a knee injury and is questionable to return to Tuesday's matchup against the Trail Blazers, Jim Eichenhofer of Pelicans.com reports.
It's unclear exactly what the extent of the knee injury is, but Davis was forced to go to the locker room after just five minutes on the court. The fact that he hasn't been ruled out entirely yet is encouraging in itself, but another update should be provided shortly.
