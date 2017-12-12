Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Questionable Wednesday vs. Bucks

Davis (groin) is questionable for Wednesday's tilt against the Bucks.

Davis has missed four of the past six games while nursing left adductor soreness, averaging 23.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.5 blocks in the two games he did play. More information on his status should be available after he tests out the injury during Wednesday's morning shootaround. If he's held out, Dante Cunningham (knee) will likely draw the start and be the main beneficiary of Davis' absence. If Cunningham, who is also questionable, is unavailable, Cheick Diallo may see more run.