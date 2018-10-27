Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Questionable with sprained elbow
Davis is questionable for Saturday's game against the Jazz due to a sprained right elbow.
Davis presumably picked up the injury during Friday's game against the Nets. It appears he's avoided anything serious, but there's still a 50/50 shot of him missing Saturday's game. If Davis ends up sitting out, Julius Randle (foot), Nikola Mirotic and Cheick Diallo could all see expanded roles.
