Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Questionable with sprained elbow

Davis is questionable for Saturday's game against the Jazz due to a sprained right elbow.

Davis presumably picked up the injury during Friday's game against the Nets. It appears he's avoided anything serious, but there's still a 50/50 shot of him missing Saturday's game. If Davis ends up sitting out, Julius Randle (foot), Nikola Mirotic and Cheick Diallo could all see expanded roles.

