Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Quiet double-double in Monday's loss
Davis had 15 points (6-16 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, three blocks, and one steal in 35 minutes during Monday's 133-109 loss to the Jazz.
Davis was relatively quiet in this one while committing five turnovers. However, one man's garbage is another man's gold, and Davis did at least provide production in every category (except threes). With DeMarcus Cousins (Achilles) set to miss the remainder of 2017-18, this is probably the floor for Davis going forward, as he will be on tap to play heavy minutes as long as he can stay healthy since the Pelicans are fighting for a playoff spot.
