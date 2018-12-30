Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Quiet offensive night Saturday

Davis finished with 22 points (6-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 8-10 FT), 11 rebounds, three steals, one assist, and one block in 39 minutes during Saturday's 108-104 loss to Houston.

Davis attempted just 13 field-goals Saturday, as he was defended very well by Clint Capela. Davis still managed to put up a double-double and the fact that this is a quiet night for the superstar, indicates just how good he is. He is the number one player in all formats and should remain in that spot barring a major injury.