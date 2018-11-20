Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Racks up 29 points in win

Davis generated 29 points (13-22 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks across 32 minutes in the Pelicans' 140-126 win over the Spurs on Monday.

Davis once again spearheaded the Pelicans' offense, although he had plenty of help in the form of a trio of additional 20-point efforts from E'Twaun Moore, Jrue Holiday and Julius Randle. The game also qualified as Davis' third in his last four in which he checked off every box on the stat sheet, and he's now shot at least 50.0 percent in four of his past five games overall.