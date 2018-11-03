Pelicans' Anthony Davis: 'Really good chance' to play Saturday
Davis (elbow), according to coach Alvin Gentry, has a "really good chance" of playing Saturday against the Spurs, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
Davis has missed three of the past four games due to a sprained elbow, but there's a strong chance he gives it a go Saturday. An official confirmation will likely arrive closer to tipoff.
