Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Records a 20-20 in win

Davis put up 25 points (11-20 FG, 1-2 3PT, 2-2 FT), 20 rebounds, six assists and two blocks in 39 minutes Monday against the Raptors.

Davis had another monster game, as he recorded his eight double-double and grabbed his most rebounds of the season. Although Davis' scoring is down 3.5 points per game compared to last year, he's distributing at a career-high rate, dishing out 4.8 dimes per game on the season which helps make up for the decreased scoring output. After a couple mediocre games -- by his standards -- Davis appears to be fully back on track and will continue to be one of the foremost fantasy options going forward.