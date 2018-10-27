Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Records double-double despite rough shooting night
Davis finished with 18 points (6-19 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 14 rebounds, five blocked shots, four steals and three assists in 37 minutes during Friday's 117-115 win over the Nets.
Davis still managed to meet value with steals, blocked shots and rebounds despite an ice-cold shot on Friday, It also marks his perfect streak of double-doubles for the season. He'll face a tougher test inside against Rudy Gobert in a back-to-back game on Saturday.
