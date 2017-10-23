Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Records double-double in first win of season

Davis posted 37 points (8-18 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 8-10 FT), 17 rebounds, three assists, three steals and three blocked shots across 46 minutes in Sunday's 1180112 win over the Lakers.

Davis continues to reward fantasy owners who ignored his tendency for injury with gigantic stat lines. Slowly but surely Davis and DeMarcus Cousins are learning to work together, and this first win shows a glimmer of hope for the Pelicans. They showed mettle after going on an 11-0 run after the Lakers surged within striking distance. Their ability to hold their lead is a good portent of future success, which they'll try to continue against Portland on Tuesday. With a day of rest, Davis should be ready to go with no limitations.