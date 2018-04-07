Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Records double in critical win
Davis recorded 33 points (11-23 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 9-11 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocked shots in 35 minutes during Friday's 122-103 win over the Suns.
Daivs was superb in this blowout as te recorded his 48th double-double of the season. The Pelicans are currently in a tie for fifth with San Antonio but there are several teams bunched together and one stumble could be disastrous for any team. The Pelicans are definitely in better shape but they'll likely try to take one last game before they rest Davis Their next matchup is against a Warriors team that may well be resting several players moving forward, so Saturday's game could be another good opportunity for Davis.
