Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Removed from injury report
Davis (rest) wasn't listed on New Orleans' injury report for Monday's game against Philadelphia.
Davis was held out of Saturday's matchup due to rest purposes, but he'll return to action Monday. He should start, although the Pelicans will continue to keep a close eye on their superstar's minutes throughout the rest of the season.
