Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Requests trade
Davis' (finger) agent, Rich Paul, informed the Pelicans on Monday that his client doesn't intend to sign a contract extension this offseason and has requested a trade, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. "Anthony wants to be traded to a team that allows him a chance to win consistently and compete for a championship," Paul said. "Anthony wanted to be honest and clear with his intentions and that's the reason for informing them of this decision now."
Davis will be eligible to sign a five-year, $240 million supermax extension this summer, but based on Paul's comments, it sounds as though the superstar big man will test free agency in 2020 if New Orleans doesn't honor his trade request. Wojnarowski notes that the Pelicans have expressed no desire up to this point to trade Davis prior to the Feb. 7 deadline, and it's more likely than not that any potential deal would be worked out after the season, when acquiring parties' salary-cap situations could be better managed to make room for the center. Davis, who is averaging career highs in points (29.3), rebounds (13.3), assists (4.4), steals (1.7) and three-pointers (1.0) per game, is currently sidelined with a volar plate avulsion fracture of his left index finger, but is hopeful to return to action at some point this week.
More News
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Could return next week•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: To see specialist•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Out 1-to-2 weeks with finger sprain•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Another big double-double in loss•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Another astounding double-double•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Steamrolls Cavs in win•
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....