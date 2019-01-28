Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Requests trade

Davis' (finger) agent, Rich Paul, informed the Pelicans on Monday that his client doesn't intend to sign a contract extension this offseason and has requested a trade, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. "Anthony wants to be traded to a team that allows him a chance to win consistently and compete for a championship," Paul said. "Anthony wanted to be honest and clear with his intentions and that's the reason for informing them of this decision now."

Davis will be eligible to sign a five-year, $240 million supermax extension this summer, but based on Paul's comments, it sounds as though the superstar big man will test free agency in 2020 if New Orleans doesn't honor his trade request. Wojnarowski notes that the Pelicans have expressed no desire up to this point to trade Davis prior to the Feb. 7 deadline, and it's more likely than not that any potential deal would be worked out after the season, when acquiring parties' salary-cap situations could be better managed to make room for the center. Davis, who is averaging career highs in points (29.3), rebounds (13.3), assists (4.4), steals (1.7) and three-pointers (1.0) per game, is currently sidelined with a volar plate avulsion fracture of his left index finger, but is hopeful to return to action at some point this week.