Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Required MRI for shoulder

The Pelicans sent Davis in for an MRI on his left shoulder following his early departure from Thursday's 131-122 win over the Thunder, Ramona Shelbourne of ESPN.com reports.

The results of the MRI didn't reveal anything overly concerning for Davis, who was diagnosed with a shoulder contusion. Per Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, Davis intends to play in Sunday's All-Star Game, but the big man's availability will hinge on how he responds to treatment leading up to the exhibition. If Davis ultimately gains clearance to play in the All-Star Game, he would presumably be ready to suit up for the Pelicans' first game out of the break Feb. 22 against the Pacers.