Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Returning Tuesday
Davis (leg) will start the second half in Tuesday's game against the Mavericks, Eddie Sefko of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Davis headed to the locker room prior to the end of the second quarter due to a lower leg injury and was subsequently deemed questionable to return. However, it looks like he will fight through the injury, but the team could exercise caution should he aggravate the issue.
