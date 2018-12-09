Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Returns Sunday

Davis (hip) returned to Sunday's game against the Pistons, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.

Davis exited Sunday's game in the first quarter with a hip injury that he suffered after colliding with Blake Griffin, however he's been cleared to return with 10 minutes left in the third quarter after receiving treatment in the locker room during halftime. The big man tallied three points, two rebounds and an assist across six minutes prior to exiting.