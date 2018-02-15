Play

Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Returns to game following injury

Davis (groin) returned to Wednesday's game against the Lakers, Will Guillory of the Times-Picayune reports.

Davis went down with a groin scare in the first quarter of Wednesday's contest, but has since returned from the locker room and is back on the court. As long as he doesn't suffer any sort of aggravation, Davis should be good to go for the rest of the game.

