Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Returns to game Friday
Davis finished with 33 points (12-19 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 8-10 FT), 12 rebounds and four assists across 32 minutes in Friday's 114-109 loss to the Knicks.
Davis left the game briefly with a quadricep injury, but was able to return to the contest in the fourth quarter, adding an extra bucket upon his return. His ability to come back in to this game should lessen the worry of a serious injury, as he should be back to full health within the next game or two.
