Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Returns to game Wednesday

Davis (illness) has returned to Wednesday's game against the Bucks, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Davis made a few trips to the locker room in the first half of Wednesday's game, dealing with an ankle issue as well as an illness, however he has returned to the game. Prior to exiting the game, Davis collected 14 points in just 11 minutes.

More News
Our Latest Stories