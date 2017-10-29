Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Returns with team-high 30 points Saturday

Davis contributed 30 points (11-22 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 14 rebounds, three blocks, two assists and two steals across 36 minutes in Saturday's 123-101 victory over the Cavaliers.

Davis returned from a one-game absence Saturday to register a stat line fans are used to seeing from the young all-star. It did not appear as if Davis was limited in any way Saturday night and he should be deployed as usual in the next game on Monday against the Magic.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories