Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Returns with team-high 30 points Saturday

Davis contributed 30 points (11-22 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 14 rebounds, three blocks, two assists and two steals across 36 minutes in Saturday's 123-101 victory over the Cavaliers.

Davis returned from a one-game absence Saturday to register a stat line fans are used to seeing from the young all-star. It did not appear as if Davis was limited in any way Saturday night and he should be deployed as usual in the next game on Monday against the Magic.