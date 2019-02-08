Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Role will be reduced

Davis is not expected to play in back-to-back games for the rest of this season and his current average of 37 minutes per game is expected to drop, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

While Davis' value will take a hit in light of this news, it's still far better than the alternative of the Pelicans sitting him out for the rest of the season to protect him as a coveted trade asset for this summer. Even in a reduced role, the 25-year-old will remain one of the elite producers across the sport, although there's still reason to believe he'll be shut down entirely at some point before the season ends. In the short term, it would appear Davis won't play Saturday against the Grizzlies after making his return Friday against the Timberwolves.