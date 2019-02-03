Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Ruled out again
Davis (finger) was ruled out for Monday's game against the Pacers.
This was to be expected given Davis has missed the last seven games with the sprained finger, while the ongoing tensions with the team ahead of the Feb. 7 trade deadline also plays a sizable role in his absence. The Pelicans are apparently considering keeping the All-Star sidelined regardless of whether a deal is reached in the coming days, which would spell an early end to his 2018-19 season. At the very least, the 25-year-old shouldn't be expected to retake the court in advance of Thursday's deadline.
