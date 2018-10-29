Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Ruled out Monday

Davis (elbow) will not play Monday against Denver.

Davis entered the day questionable after sitting out Saturday's game with a sprained elbow, but the Pelicans have now updated his status to confirm he'll miss a second straight game. New Orleans went small on Saturday against Utah with Julius Randle taking Davis' spot in the starting five, but it's unclear if they'll go that route against Nikola Jokic after Rudy Gobert torched the Pels for 25 points and 14 rebounds in 31 minutes. Of New Orleans' bench options, Cheick Diallo is best-suited to defend the paint.