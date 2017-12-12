Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Ruled out Monday vs. Rockets

Davis (groin) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Rockets.

Davis aggravated a left adductor injury during Sunday's matchup with the 76ers and after testing it out during pregame warmups Monday, the team decided it was in his best interest to sit out and avoid any additional strain. Davis' next opportunity to play will be Wednesday against the Bucks, though tentatively consider him questionable for that contest. With Davis out, Dante Cunningham will draw the start at power forward and could be a potential punt-play option for Monday's DFS slate.