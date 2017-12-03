Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Ruled out Monday vs. Warriors

Davis (pelvis) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Warriors.

After exiting Friday's game early with an injury, Davis went on to miss Saturday's contest and will now sit out a second consecutive game Monday. That said, the Pelicans didn't offer any sort of update on the severity of the issue, so it's still unclear just how long Davis could remain on the sidelines. More information will likely be provided early this week, but with Davis out, look for Dante Cunningham to pick up a second straight start after posting eight points, 12 rebounds and a block over 14 minutes Saturday. Omer Asik could see added playing time as well.