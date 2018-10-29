Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Ruled out Monday
Davis (elbow) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Nuggets.
Davis entered the day listed as questionable, but he'll miss a second straight game as he continues to nurse a sprained right elbow. The MVP candidate will continue to be evaluated on a game-to-game basis, with his next chance to play coming Wednesday against the Warriors. In his absence, the Pelicans could turn to Julius Randle or Cheick Diallo.
More News
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Ruled out Monday•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Questionable for Monday•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Ruled out Saturday•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Will be game-time call•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Questionable with sprained elbow•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Records double-double despite rough shooting night•
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...