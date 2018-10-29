Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Ruled out Monday

Davis (elbow) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Nuggets.

Davis entered the day listed as questionable, but he'll miss a second straight game as he continues to nurse a sprained right elbow. The MVP candidate will continue to be evaluated on a game-to-game basis, with his next chance to play coming Wednesday against the Warriors. In his absence, the Pelicans could turn to Julius Randle or Cheick Diallo.