Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Ruled out Saturday

Davis (elbow) will not play Saturday against Utah, Scott Kushner of the New Orleans Advocate reports.

Davis suffered an elbow injury Friday night against Brooklyn, and while he was able to finish out the game, he's still dealing with residual pain. The Pels will hold out the MVP candidate on the second night of a back-to-back and start Julius Randle in his place.

