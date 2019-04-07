Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Ruled out Sunday

Davis (back) will not play in Sunday's game against the Kings.

Despite the fact that the Pelican continue to list Davis as probable with a lingering back injury, this will be his sixth straight absence. While the Pelicans may go ahead and list Davis as probable for the team's final game of the regular season Tuesday, it appears safe to say that the big man has played his final game in a Pelicans uniform.

