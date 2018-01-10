Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Ruled out Wednesday
Davis (ankle) will not play Wednesday against the Grizzlies, Will Guillory of NOLA.com reports.
As expected, Davis will sit out Wednesday night after spraining his right ankle midway through Monday's game. The Pelicans are not expecting a lengthy absence, however, and coach Alvin Gentry told the media he hopes to have Davis back for Friday's game versus Portland. Dante Cunningham will get the starting nod in Davis' place Wednesday.
