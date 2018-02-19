Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Scores 12 points in All-Star victory

Davis produced 12 points (6-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist in 16 minutes during Sunday's 148-145 victory over Team Stephen in the All-Star game.

Davis saw limited court-time in Monday's All-Star clash, finishing with just 12 points. It was a far cry from his 52 point effort in last years matchup, but this game was played at a much higher intensity, limiting individual performances. Davis appeared fully healthy and only saw reduced run due to the matchups. He looks ready to go as the Pelicans try to hang onto one of the final playoff spots and barring any injury setbacks, should make a push for the number one overall rank come seasons end.