Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Scores 16 in Friday's loss
Davis scored 16 points (6-19 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding eight rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal in 37 minutes during Friday's 107-102 loss to the Cavaliers.
The 25-year-old wasn't his usual dominant self in this one, and the ankle he tweaked Tuesday against the Blazers may have played a role in his reduced production. Davis did record multiple blocks for the sixth straight game, and he finishes up March having averaged 28.1 points, 11.0 boards, 3.7 blocks, 2.0 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.8 three-pointers for the month. With the Pelicans hanging onto a playoff spot by their fingernails, expect their superstar to stay in the lineup even if he isn't 100 percent.
More News
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Good to go for Friday•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Leads team with 36 points, double-double in loss•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Posts below-average line in loss•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Efficient line in Wednesday's win•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Scores 37 points in Tuesday's win•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Returning Tuesday•
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...