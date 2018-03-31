Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Scores 16 in Friday's loss

Davis scored 16 points (6-19 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding eight rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal in 37 minutes during Friday's 107-102 loss to the Cavaliers.

The 25-year-old wasn't his usual dominant self in this one, and the ankle he tweaked Tuesday against the Blazers may have played a role in his reduced production. Davis did record multiple blocks for the sixth straight game, and he finishes up March having averaged 28.1 points, 11.0 boards, 3.7 blocks, 2.0 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.8 three-pointers for the month. With the Pelicans hanging onto a playoff spot by their fingernails, expect their superstar to stay in the lineup even if he isn't 100 percent.