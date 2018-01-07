Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Scores 16 points Saturday

Davis scored 16 points (5-12 FG, 0-1 3PT, 6-6 FT) to go with nine rebounds, two assists, one steal and two blocks across 36 minutes during Saturday's 116-98 loss to Minnesota.

All around, Davis had a solid night, missing out on a double-double by a rebound. In his last ten games, the forward is averaging 9.7 rebounds to go along with 26.9 points during this span. Between Davis averaging 10.3 boards and DeMarcus Cousins collecting 12.6 rebounds per game, the duo have co-existed well enough to dominate the glass together.