Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Scores 18 points in loss
Davis scored 18 points (6-14 FG, 1-4 3PT, 5-6 FT) to go with seven rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks over 38 minutes in Thursday's 122-118 loss to Toronto.
Besides scoring two points in an injury shortened game on October 26, Davis' 18 points were his lowest of the season. However, this should only be a blip on the radar for the New Orleans power forward, who was on a career-high pace of 28.4 points per game entering Thursday. Davis looks to rebound offensively against the Clippers on Saturday.
