Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Scores 20 points in Monday's win

Davis had 20 points (8-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, five assists, one steal, and one block in 21 minutes during Monday's 129-125 overtime win against the Mavericks.

Davis didn't see any extra minutes despite the extra session, but he did deliver very efficient scoring and a well-rounded stat line. Davis could be due for another rest day in the near future despite the lack of back-to-backs over the next week or so.