Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Scores 25 points Saturday
Davis scored 25 points (9-15 FG, 7-9 FT) to go along with 10 rebounds, six assists, two steals and two block over 39 minutes in Saturday's 111-103 win over the Clippers.
The other half of the New Orleans' dynamic duo came up large on Saturday. Davis, who averaged 27.5 points entering the game, continued his shared dominance with DeMarcus Cousins. Both big men are averaging north of 27 points and 12 rebounds per game. Davis' chemistry with Cousins has elevated the forward's elite, all-around game.
More News
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Scores 18 points in loss•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Catches fire vs. Pacers•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Double-doubles in victory•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Plays 43 minutes in loss•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Drops 39 in loss to Magic•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Returns with team-high 30 points Saturday•
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...