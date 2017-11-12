Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Scores 25 points Saturday

Davis scored 25 points (9-15 FG, 7-9 FT) to go along with 10 rebounds, six assists, two steals and two block over 39 minutes in Saturday's 111-103 win over the Clippers.

The other half of the New Orleans' dynamic duo came up large on Saturday. Davis, who averaged 27.5 points entering the game, continued his shared dominance with DeMarcus Cousins. Both big men are averaging north of 27 points and 12 rebounds per game. Davis' chemistry with Cousins has elevated the forward's elite, all-around game.