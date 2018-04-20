Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Scores 28 in Game 3 win
Davis scored 28 points (11-18 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-7 FT) while adding 11 rebounds, three steals, two assists and two blocks in 36 minutes during Thursday's 119-102 win over the Trail Blazers in Game 3.
While Davis has only led the Pelicans in scoring in one of the series' three games so far, that doesn't mean he's been quiet. The 25-year-old is averaging 28.3 points, 12.7 boards, 2.7 blocks and 2.3 steals while shooting 54.8 percent from the floor and leading New Orleans to the brink of a sweep. Unless the thumb injury that briefly took him off the court Thursday proves to be more serious than it initially seemed, expect Davis to come up big once again Saturday in Game 4.
More News
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Injures thumb, returns•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Impressive all-around effort in Game 2 win•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Leads Game 1 win with double-double•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Full line in Wednesday's win•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Scores 28 points in Monday's win•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Double-double in explosive victory•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....