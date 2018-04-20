Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Scores 28 in Game 3 win

Davis scored 28 points (11-18 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-7 FT) while adding 11 rebounds, three steals, two assists and two blocks in 36 minutes during Thursday's 119-102 win over the Trail Blazers in Game 3.

While Davis has only led the Pelicans in scoring in one of the series' three games so far, that doesn't mean he's been quiet. The 25-year-old is averaging 28.3 points, 12.7 boards, 2.7 blocks and 2.3 steals while shooting 54.8 percent from the floor and leading New Orleans to the brink of a sweep. Unless the thumb injury that briefly took him off the court Thursday proves to be more serious than it initially seemed, expect Davis to come up big once again Saturday in Game 4.