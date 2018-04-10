Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Scores 28 points in Monday's win

Davis delivered 28 points (11-22 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-7 FT), six rebounds, five blocks, two assists, and two steals in 35 minutes during Monday's 113-100 win over the Clippers.

Davis hauled in fewer rebounds than usual, though he still contributed a quality stat line. The Pelicans clinched a playoff spot with the win, but Wednesday's tilt versus the Spurs will go a long way towards determining first-round matchups. As such, Davis and company will likely receive regular loads of minutes.