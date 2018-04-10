Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Scores 28 points in Monday's win
Davis delivered 28 points (11-22 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-7 FT), six rebounds, five blocks, two assists, and two steals in 35 minutes during Monday's 113-100 win over the Clippers.
Davis hauled in fewer rebounds than usual, though he still contributed a quality stat line. The Pelicans clinched a playoff spot with the win, but Wednesday's tilt versus the Spurs will go a long way towards determining first-round matchups. As such, Davis and company will likely receive regular loads of minutes.
More News
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Double-double in explosive victory•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Records double in critical win•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Double-doubles in Sunday's win•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Scores 16 in Friday's loss•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Good to go for Friday•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Leads team with 36 points, double-double in loss•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....