Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Scores 34 points Monday
Davis scored 34 points (14-23 FG, 6-8 FT) to go with nine rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block in 43 minutes during Monday's 132-128 double overtime win against Chicago.
In his last six games, Davis is averaging 32.0 points and 11.6 rebounds. The forward has scored at least 30 points in four of those games, two of which surpassed the 40 point mark as well. As of late, Davis is in the midst of one of his most impressive scoring runs of the season. Going back another six games prior to sitting out on January 10, he is averaging 30.3 points over his last dozen games. Davis continues to light up the scoreboard as his season average climbs to 26.7 points through 40 games.
More News
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Double-double in Saturday's win•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Drops 45 points in another overtime win•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Posts massive stat line in OT win•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Scores game-high 36 points Friday•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Available Friday•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Expected to play Friday•
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...