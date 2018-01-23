Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Scores 34 points Monday

Davis scored 34 points (14-23 FG, 6-8 FT) to go with nine rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block in 43 minutes during Monday's 132-128 double overtime win against Chicago.

In his last six games, Davis is averaging 32.0 points and 11.6 rebounds. The forward has scored at least 30 points in four of those games, two of which surpassed the 40 point mark as well. As of late, Davis is in the midst of one of his most impressive scoring runs of the season. Going back another six games prior to sitting out on January 10, he is averaging 30.3 points over his last dozen games. Davis continues to light up the scoreboard as his season average climbs to 26.7 points through 40 games.