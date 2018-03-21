Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Scores 37 points in Tuesday's win
Davis supplied 37 points (15-21 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-7 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, and two blocks in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 115-105 win over the Mavericks.
Davis was forced to exit the game prior to halftime due to a lower left leg injury. However, he started the third quarter and dominated offensively. As a result of a previously postponed matchup, Davis and company are slated for home tilts versus the Pacers and Lakers on Wednesday and Thursday respectively. Given that each contest is crucial with the playoff race so close, Davis will likely try to play through the pain if it's not too bad.
