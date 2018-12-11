Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Scores 41 points in Monday's loss
Davis recorded 41 points (17-34 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 7-9 FT), seven rebounds, four steals, and two assists in 38 minutes during Monday's 113-100 loss to the Celtics.
Davis saw a full load of minutes and exploded offensively despite being listed as questionable with a hip injury, which he suffered in Sunday's win over the Pistons. Davis has appeared in 26 of 29 games this season, and with Nikola Mirotic sidelined by a lingering ankle injury, Davis could be in line to see heavy minutes once again during Wednesday's matchup with the Thunder.
