Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Scores 42 points in 33 minutes

Davis scored 42 points (15-18 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 10-11 FT), grabbed 15 rebounds, collected three assists, snatched four steals, and recorded two blocks across 33 minutes Wednesday in New Orleans' win over Los Angeles.

After returning from a groin scare in the first quarter of Wednesday's contest Davis put up one of his most impressive performances on the season, and that's saying something. He managed to eclipse the 40-point threshold for the third time in seven games through February. There isn't much to say about this beast that hasn't already been said. If you have him rostered, enjoy the ride.