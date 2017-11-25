Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Scores game-high 23 in Friday's win

Davis scored 23 points (9-12 FG, 5-7 FT) while adding nine rebounds, two assists and a block in 26 minutes during Friday's 115-89 win over the Suns.

The Pelicans took a 32-point lead into the fourth quarter, so their starters sat out the final frame, likely costing Davis his third straight game with 20 or more points and 10 or more boards. He's traded a handful of blocks for three-pointers this season, but otherwise the 24-year-old is putting up his usual dominant numbers to begin the season.

